The Weeknd Clears His Instagram Account of Selena Gomez

Reuters/Lucas Jackson The Weeknd unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram.

The Weeknd has cleaned his Instagram of all things Selena Gomez.

The "Starboy" singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, recently unfollowed his ex, Selena Gomez, on Instagram, Cosmopolitan reports. He also deleted the photos he had with Selena on his account, which were a total of four.

Abel's decision to remove all things Selena on his account appears to be a response to the "Fetish" singer unfollowing him on Instagram as well.

Elle confirmed that Selena unfollowed The Weeknd on the social media platform after he was spotted leaving ex Bella Hadid's apartment after hanging out for "several hours."

However, there are speculations that Selena has subtly addressed the Instagram drama between her and Abel with a cryptic post on her account. Her caption reads, "All apologies."

There's also a possibility that the post was meant to tease an upcoming single from the "Bad Liar" singer.

Meanwhile, Abel could be getting back together with Bella. Hollywood Life reports that Bella didn't completely move on from Abel and that she wants to give him a second chance.

"She's willing to give things another shot and is telling friends that Abel has learned from his mistakes and that they're meant to be together," the source revealed.

The source also shared that Abel feels the same way Bella does. The "I Feel It Coming" singer was said to have sent Bella "hundreds of dollars worth of roses and mailed her a hand-written note about how he's never fallen out of love with her."

It appears that both Selena and Abel are going back to their exes after breaking up.

The Sun confirmed that Selena and Justin Bieber are officially back together with the encouragement of his pastor, Carl Lentz.

"He's really cleaned up his life majorly, they consider each other their one true love," the source disclosed.