The Weeknd Dating Rumors: 'Starboy' Singer Spotted Leaving Ex Bella Hadid's NYC Apartment

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Musician The Weeknd performs during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016.

Rumors have been swirling around that The Weeknd and ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid are officially back together. Talks about the reconciliation started earlier this week when the "Starboy" singer was spotted and photographed leaving Hadid's apartment in New York.

The Weeknd recently just broke up with girlfriend Selena Gomez, and sources claim that it was The Weeknd who initiated the breakup due to his busy touring schedule. Since their breakup, rumors about Gomez getting back together with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber have surfaced.

Around that time, Hadid was also rumored to be moving on from her relationship with The Weeknd through Drake, who previously threw her a birthday bash and reportedly dated her in secret. According to reports, The Weeknd wasn't at all happy knowing about Drake and Hadid's connection.

Now, the convoluted love triangle has reportedly gone through some significant developments, as The Weeknd is rumored to be giving his relationship with Hadid another try. The singer was photographed earlier this week leaving his ex's apartment despite apparent efforts to dodge photo evidence of his sneaky visit.

The Weeknd and Hadid have yet to confirm whether they're back together or not, but speculations are rife that they are indeed giving their love a second chance.

Meanwhile, some reports also claim that the new apple of The Weeknd's eye is Yovanna Ventura, who also happens to be Bieber's ex-girlfriend. The 27-year-old singer was also photographed earlier this week leaving Hyde nightclub in Los Angeles with Ventura. The two were sitting side-by-side in the backseat of The Weeknd's car.

Despite the rumors, a source close to the male singer told E! that The Weeknd isn't rushing into another relationship yet, although the singer is admittedly attracted to Ventura. "He thinks Yovanna is a beautiful woman and cool to kick it with but nothing more," said the source, adding that while The Weeknd finds Ventura fun to hang out with, he's having a good time being single.