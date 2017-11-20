The Weeknd News, Update: Selena Gomez Unfollows 'Starboy' Singer as Reports About Reconciliation With Bella Hadid Emerged

(Photo: Instagram/Selena Gomez) The Weeknd and Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd is reportedly moving on and just like his girlfriend of 10 months, Selena Gomez, he may be rekindling romance with an ex as well.

The "Starboy" singer has reportedly reconnected with model Bella Hadid. Apparently, the two have started spending time together again (he was spotted leaving her apartment in New York City a few days ago) although People Magazine is quick to point out they are not back together — at least not yet.

It is to be noted that this was also the case for Gomez and Justin Bieber, who were spotted out and about almost every day to reignite their friendship, as previous reports claimed, before they were seen locked in a kiss during a hockey game.

Whether The Weeknd and Hadid will go through the same journey back to each other's arms or not remains to be seen although the abovementioned publication did say that the "I Feel It Coming" singer "never stopped loving" her.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans who have been monitoring the social media activity of Gomez discovered that she has finally unfollowed The Weeknd on Instagram, which, in this day and age, is understood as a sign that she is moving on from their relationship.

This comes only weeks after she liked" a photo he posted, which is also around the same time she has been pictured with Bieber several times.

However, The Weeknd still has not done the same and at the time of writing, still follows the "Bad Liar" singer and her pal Petra Collins. He was the first one, however, who unfollowed some of Gomez's friends.

The Weeknd was also nowhere to be seen at the American Music Awards, where he is up for a number of awards. Many speculate that it might have to do with Gomez, who performed her new single "Wolves" at the event and debuted her new blonde locks that fans are going gaga over on Twitter.