The Weeknd Spotted Holding Hands With Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

(Photo: Reuters/Charles Platiau) Musician The Weeknd performs during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Nov. 30, 2016.

The Weeknd has a new woman in his life.

Following his highly publicized split from Selena Gomez, the "Party Monster" singer is back on the dating scene. He was recently seen holding hands with Justin Bieber's former girlfriend, Yovanna Ventura.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that the pair was first spotted at French Montana's birthday bash on Nov. 9. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, reportedly got extra close to his rumored new girlfriend at the Beverly Hills venue.

"The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night," said the insider. "They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands."

A second source claimed that The Weeknd was trying to show off Ventura to everyone at the party and "was parading her around." They also packed on public display of affection (PDA) the whole night.

Before dating Gomez, The Weeknd was in a relationship with model Bella Hadid. They started dating in early 2015 before taking a break in December of the same year. The former pair eventually rekindled their romance and attended the Grammy Awards in February 2016. The Weeknd and Hadid decided to split for good in November.

News of The Weeknd's new flame comes after his ex, Gomez, was photographed hanging out with Bieber multiple times this past week. An insider revealed to PEOPLE that the former Disney star and the Canadian crooner have decided to keep their relationship low-key following their recent public outings. Gomez and Bieber are still not officially boyfriend and girlfriend though, as the two are currently in the process of figuring their relationship out.

Gomez and The Weeknd broke up last month due to their conflicting schedules. Despite what happened between them, the exes reportedly remained friends.