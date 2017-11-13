The Weeknd Spotted With Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriend After Break With Selena Gomez

REUTERS/Charles Platiau

After Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's reunion took over the headlines for the past few weeks, it seems that The Weeknd is moving on as reports reveal that he was spotted out with Bieber's ex-girlfriend Yovanna Ventura. Furthermore, the "Wolves" singer and Bieber have agreed to keep the development of their relationship low-key, especially after the coverage they received in the past few weeks.

"Party Monster" singer The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, was seen in a party held in Beverly Hills. Reports claim that he was holding hands with Ventura. They stayed at the location for two hours, with all their interactions indicating that he was with her. They were also recently spotted going out of the Hyde nightclub, and they were photographed sitting in the back of a vehicle after their night out. The Weeknd has yet to release an official statement, but more information is expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the "Sorry" singer and Gomez seems to have come to an agreement to keep the developments in their relationship low-key.

"They are great and very happy," a source told People. "It just got too crazy last week with all the attention. Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this. He didn't like the chaos. They just backed off a little from being out there and are being a bit more low-key but it's getting close."

Bieber and Gomez are not yet back together, but the source believes that it is only a matter of time. Bieber is currently trying to prove that he has changed for the better, while simultaneously convincing Gomez's family that they are meant to be. As to when Bieber will finally get to call Gomez his girlfriend again, fans will have to wait and see.