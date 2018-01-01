'The West Wing' Revival Rumors: Allison Janney Game to Make a Return as C.J. Cregg

"The West Wing" former star Allison Janney recently talked to media about her latest film "I, Tonya," and along the way, the possibility of a revival of NBC's political drama series was brought up.

With revivals of long-running TV shows popping up all over the place, fans of "The West Wing" were wondering just when the series will have its turn. Aaron Sorkin has been approached by NBC about doing a reboot of the drama series, so it could be just a matter of figuring out the plot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Allison Janney talks about a possible "The West Wing" revival in a recent interview.

Janney, who played C.J. Cregg in the award-winning show, was all in on a possible reboot, provided Sorkin has something good planned for her.

So far, the Sorkin's mostly involves actor Sterling K. Brown playing the President, who could be in some urgent crisis that will prompt him to seek advice from former President Bartlet (Martin Sheen).

" Yes, of course! Are you kidding me?!" Janney replied when asked if she would go for a chance to return as C.J. Cregg in an all-new "The West Wing."

"That was one of my favorite things that I've ever done. Those are some of my favorite people on this planet, that I got to work with on that show. I would jump at the chance to do that," she added, as quoted by Collider.

Sorkin is not at all interested in a Trump-like figure; instead, he prefers Brown as President working with Sheen's former President, who will be long retired in the year that the new episodes are set in. It would be just "like the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon," Sorkin explained.

An emergency scenario like this could be short-lived, but that's fine with Janney as well. "Maybe as a limited series. I don't know what we could do, but I'm in. If Aaron is in, I'm in. I'll just wait until he writes it, but I'm in," she repeated.