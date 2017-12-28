'The Winds of Winter' Release Date News: Did George R.R. Martin Hinted The Book's Release Date?

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Novelist George RR Martin

The wait for the release date of "The Winds of Winter" may still be far from over, but it seemed like book author George R.R. Martin might have dropped the book's possible release date.

Reports claimed that Martin might have hinted that the highly-anticipated sixth installment of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga will be released in 2018. This is reportedly based from the author's holiday greetings that was posted on his LiveJournal website.

In the post, Martin wished for a better year ahead for his readers. "I look forward to the new year. I thought 2016 was a bad year, but 2017 was even worse... if not so much for me personally, then certainly for a lot of my friends and loved ones, and for the nation and the world as a whole," the 69-year-old novelist and scriptwriter wrote.

Some of the fans speculated that Martin's greetings was hiding a clue about the book's release date as well as the release of his Targaryen-centric novel titled "Fire and Blood."

However, Martin has yet to confirm if the books will really come out next year.

Meanwhile, another speculation claimed that "The Winds of Winter" could be released by July 2019 based on the information shared on Reddit. This could be dropped in stores around the same time as the final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" TV series.

Based on the comments on the post, fans of the book saga were pointing out that a lot of online bookstores were using placeholders for the release date of their upcoming books. However, the dates mentioned in the placeholders are not accurate most of the time.

At this point, Martin could be the only source of the real release date of "The Winds of Winter" in stores. But fans are already getting impatient with the book's release, since the saga's last installment "A Dance with Dragons" was released in 2011.