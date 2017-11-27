'The Winds of Winter' Release Date News: George R. R. Martin Too Busy With Other Upcoming Projects?

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Author of bestselling novel series 'A Song of Ice and Fire,' George R.R. Martin.

Fans of George R. R. Martin's novel series, "A Song of Ice and Fire," may have to wait a while longer before getting their hands on "The Winds of Winter."

According to Martin himself in an update via his LiveJournal, the acclaimed author met with HBO and other film studios in Los Angeles last week to discuss his work.

"When I wasn't gazing out over the city from the balcony of my room at the Four Seasons, I was having meetings. HBO meetings, for the most part... exciting stuff, and they all went well... and meetings with some major film studios as well, about possible adaptions of some of my other work," he wrote. "All very exciting. Cross your fingers, cross your toes, I might have thrilling news down the line."

Fans have become concerned over these meetings since Martin has yet to finish writing "The Winds of Winter." With all these other projects going on, they have grown worried that he may become too busy to focus on the sixth installment of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series.

The release date of "The Winds of Winter" has already been delayed several times. It even came to a point where the HBO television series "Game of Thrones" had run out of books to adapt and went ahead of the novel series regarding plot.

Martin's meetings with HBO likely involved discussions about the upcoming eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones," as well as the planned prequel. Currently, the network is developing five different, possible prequels with the author and various scriptwriters. Only one prequel is set to get the green light from HBO.

As for the speculated release date of "The Winds of Winter," it is believed that the novel will arrive after "Game of Thrones" season 8 concludes. Since Martin has yet to share any other updates on the novel's status, fans will have to be patient.