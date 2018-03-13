'The Winds of Winter' Release Date Rumors: Fan Used Statistics To Guess Book's Release Date

Reuters / Robert Galbraith 'A Song of Ice and Fire' author George R.R. Martin

While George R.R. Martin remains mum about the official release date of "The Winds of Winter," some fans tried to figure out when the book will be shipped in stores.

One of the avid fans of Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" book saga turned to Reddit to share his theory about the release date of "The Winds of Winter" using statistics.

The fan used a regression analysis of the book numbers of the past five novels under the book saga against their original release dates. According to the result of the analysis, "the data thus far fits a quadratic model pretty well with an R2 of 0.9944, with a standard error of 165 days."

Based on the analysis, Martin might release "The Winds of Winter" sometime between June 10, 2018 up to May 5, 2019. It also speculated that the final book in the series titled "A Dream of Spring" might come out sometime between April 28, 2027 up to March 12, 2028. By that time, the best-selling author would be 79 years old already.

If the analysis turned out to be accurate, fans of the book saga will have to wait for another decade before they can finally learn the conclusion of the epic book series.

Martin has yet to comment about the fan's analysis, but he did mention on his Livejournal page that he will no cease writing more entries on his blog to concentrate on his other writing obligations.

"So I am going to step back from blogging -- okay, from NOT-a-blogging -- for a while, till I get a few of these monkeys off my back," Martin stated. "In the near future, you'll likely see fewer posts here. And some of those will be by my minions. I'll return eventually. Just don't know when."

However, Martin hinted that there will be "lots of exciting things" up ahead for fans of his works in the coming days.