'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, Spoilers: George R. R. Martin Announces New Book, Teases New Big and Small Screen Possibilities

(Photo: Reuters/Robert Galbraith) George R.R. Martin.

As the end of the year approaches, author George R.R. Martin is yet to provide an update on "Winds of Winter," which is looking like it will see the light of day next year.

The novelist, however, has a lot of projects cooking up. Although "A Song of Ice and Fire" is clearly his most popular work, Martin has written a lot of book series.

While there is no promising news for the publication of "The Winds of Winter" yet, fans of his "Wild Card" series are in for a treat this December.

Martin has announced "Mississippi Roll," the twenty-fourth book in the overall series that launches a substory called "America Triad." Set to be released on Dec. 5, the novel was co-edited by him and his right hand, Melinda M. Snodgrass.

Apart from this, "The Winds of Winter" author also revealed that he has met up with HBO the past few days along with other major film studios taking interest to bring his work to the big screen.

Martin teases on his blog that these meetings might result in some good news, which could very well help his fans in getting by the long wait for "The Winds of Winter."

When I wasn't gazing out over the city from the balcony of my room at the Four Seasons, I was having meetings. HBO meetings, for the most part ... exciting stuff, and they all went well ... and meetings with some major film studios as well, about possible adaptions of some of my other work. All very exciting. Cross your fingers, cross your toes, I might have thrilling news down the line.

Indeed, while Martin's priority is completing "The Winds of Winter," he also has a lot of projects going on. He hinted a few months back that he is still working on the seventh installment in the "Game of Thrones" series.

He hopes he gets "The Winds of Winter" done this year although he says that fans should not get their hopes up.