'The Winds of Winter' Release Date Spoilers: Will It Ever be Completed?

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/ George RR Martin's "The Winds of Winter" has not yet been published, and fans have been waiting for its release for years.

George R. R. Martin announces he is taking some time off from his blog to focus on his ongoing projects. Does this include the highly-anticipated "The Winds of Winter?"

It has been around seven years since Martin published "A Dance with Dragons," the fifth book in the seven-part series "A Song of Ice and Fire." That book reportedly took six years to write. Fans thought the award-winning writer would need the same amount of time to finish the sixth installment, "The Winds of Winter." This means he should have finished it in 2017.

However, a lot has happened in the past years. Since his last ASOIAF book, Martin has launched the global hit series "Game of Thrones," which he co-writes. The HBO program is ending in 2019, but the author has reportedly taken on new jobs to create a prequel of GoT. In November, it was also announced that another one of his comic books, "Nightflyers," is also being adapted as a Syfy series.

To make things busier for the 69-year-old author, he is also currently working on the two-volume history of the Targaryens, called "Fire and Blood." The first of that series is almost finished, but the second has barely begun. There is no release date for these books, and he has earlier announced that "The Winds of Winter" will not be published before these two books are ready.

Needless to say, "The Winds of Winter" looks like years away from being published, even though Martin is taking some time off from his blog to concentrate on his writing.

"All's good, boys and girls... lots of exciting things going on. LOTS of exciting things. Maybe too many. I am buried in work," he wrote. "So I am going to step back from blogging -- okay, from NOT-a-blogging -- for a while, till I get a few of these monkeys off my back. In the near future, you'll likely see fewer posts here. And some of those will be by my minions."

He also noted that he will return sometime in the future, he just does not know when.

Before he signed off, he changed his current mood status to "stressed."

The author did not mention which of his many projects he would be working with. Fans could only hope that "The Winds of Winter" is one of them.