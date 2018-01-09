'The Winds of Winter' Spoilers: Fans Speculate Tyrion Lannister Will Lose His Tongue

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Peter Dinklage plays Tyrion Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones."

As the world entered a new year, there is still no specific or official confirmation on when George R.R. Martin's "The Winds of Winter" book is coming out. However, that did not stop fans from speculating on what could happen in the remaining installments of the series.

The lack of updates on when "The Winds of Winter" will actually arrive has pushed fans to just recall and round up theories they have heard or personally formulated as they wait for what happens next in Martin's book series titled "A Song of Ice and Fire."

As seen in a new Reddit thread, several fans were convinced that there was a possibility that Tyrion Lannister (portrayed by Peter Dinklage on "Game of Thrones") could eventually lose his tongue. One of the site's users recalled that across the series, several other characters had threatened to cut off Tyrion's tongue for many reasons.

Tyrion is one of the cleverest characters in the saga. He possesses the wits that can irk anyone in the world of Westeros, and it is his asset in bargaining with the enemy as well as establishing himself as a wise leader. This is why Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) trusted him as the Hand of the Queen.

"[Tyrion] losing his tongue fits into the character arcs of the Lannister siblings being stripped from the thing that most defines them. Jaime most prized and defining feature is his fighting ability, so he loses his hand. Cersei uses her beauty and political status to be powerful, then it's taken away from her in her walk of shame," a Reddit user explained.

Others agreed that there was a chance that Tyrion would lose his tongue but in a completely different manner.

In the same Reddit thread, some fans speculated that Tyrion could lose his tongue due to greyscale. It can be recalled that in the TV series' season 5, when Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) brought Tyrion to Valyria as a prisoner, they were attacked by Stone Men.

Tyrion appeared to come out of the attack unharmed. However, to escape one of the creatures, he was forced to jump into the water but ended up being dragged deeper by a Stone Man. Though Tyrion has not been seen with a greyscale since, some fans think he had actually been infected from within his body.

A number of fans suggested that Tyrion could have ingested water from the sea where the Stone Men lived and the greyscale could have had a different effect on him compared to Jorah's experience. They speculated that Tyrion's tongue will get greyscale soon and he will later on decide to remove it.

"The Winds of Winter" is the sixth book in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series.