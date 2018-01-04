'The Winds of Winter' Update: George R.R. Martin To Release Book in 2018?

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok George R. R. Martin, author of "A Song of Ice and Fire" which HBO's" Game of Thrones" is based on, and his guest arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011.

Recent reports have revealed that critically acclaimed author George R.R. Martin might be working to release "The Winds of Winter" in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series sometime within the year. The rumors stemmed from an eye-catching photo that the author posted on his social media.

According to reports, fans have been waiting for "The Winds of Winter" for years now. Considering how the HBO series adaptation of the books has already gone past from what has been published, fans have been expecting Martin to publish the next installment. Martin teased the release of the highly anticipated book on his social media by saying that 2017 was worse than the previous year for his loved ones. However, the main giveaway of the post was the picture that accompanied it, which portrayed a dragon dragging a Santa sleigh.

Although it can normally be interpreted as a generic holiday greeting, some fans believe that this might be the biggest hint yet for "The Winds of Winter." This was because the book is rumored to feature a lengthy and detailed background on Viserion's past. Despite the fact that the general details have already aired on "Game of Thrones" season 7, fans have been excited to see how Martin intends to write it in the original series.

Martin has often posted updates over at his personal blog. Although he did tease before that "The Winds of Winter" might be released in 2018, the author seems to be determined to keep the details under wraps for now. As such, fans have been vigilantly watching his social media accounts in hopes of a more concrete update. Martin has yet to announce the official release date of "The Winds of Winter," but more information is expected to come in the next few months. In the meantime, the rest of the novel series is available in bookstores.