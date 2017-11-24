'The Witcher 3' Black Friday Deals: All DLCs Available for as Low as $20

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" is one of the games that has reached the status of a classic, and the demand is such that even if it's not a 2017 release, it's still joining the ranks of the new "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Call of Duty: WWII" to get Black Friday deals.

The game is almost right up there with "Grand Theft Auto V" in the way that gamers keep on buying copies of the game years after release. Various versions will be on sale ranging from $20 to $24 from various sellers, as Gamespot lists them out.

CD Projekt Red "The Witcher III: Wild Hunt" will enjoy some substantial discounts at a number of retailers for Black Friday 2017.

Best Buy is offering home console versions of "The Witcher 3" at $20, while the PC version is just a bit pricier at $22. A good alternative, then, is via Good Old Games which is offering the PC version for just $20.

Valve's Black Friday offer, however, beats both of those by offering "The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition" for Steam and bundling it will all the expansion packs for the PC, all at just $20.

GOG is also offering "The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition" with everything thrown in for their UK store, and it's just £13.99 to get a copy, according to Videogamer.

The PlayStation Store is offering a similar deal for Sony's home console at just $20, too, with a set that puts together "The Witcher 3: Complete Edition" with all the DLCs and expansion packs.

GameStop, meanwhile, is offering the same "The Witcher 3: Complete Edition" bundle with all the expansions and DLCs, and the outlet is offering it for PC and home consoles too. The catch, however, is that it's just a bit more expensive than all the others at $25.

Which is almost as much as the Xbox Store is selling just "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for on their platform, a $24. More offers are expected for "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" this coming Cyber Monday on Nov. 27, as well.