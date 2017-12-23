'The Witcher 3' Update: CD Projekt Red Rolls Out 4K Update For Xbox One X

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt A screenshot from "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt."

Developed by CD Projekt Red, "The Witcher 3" has received a highly requested patch that will allow the game to run in 4K resolution on Microsoft's most powerful console, the Xbox One X.

According to reports, the update comes nearly three years after the game was first released. Despite the fact that "The Witcher 3" was one of the most celebrated and critically acclaimed game titles in 2015, the developers faced ample criticism on the quality of the game's visuals.

Considering this situation, some of the fans demanded to have better resolution and over time, many questioned if CD Projekt Red would ever released the update that would boost "The Witcher 3" to the quality standards of today. The developers have acknowledged this and in a gesture meant to thank the fans, CD Projekt Red's newest patch for "The Witcher 3" allows users to switch between resolutions and performance.

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has just received an upgrade patch for Xbox One X enhancing the game to take advantage of the additional power offered by the console. Similar patch for PS4™ Pro has been released a few weeks ago," said CD Projekt Red in a statement. "In 4K Mode the game will run in 4K resolution (or supersampled on a non-4K display) with stable 30fps gameplay, whereas Performance Mode enables dynamic resolution scaling (from 1080p up to 4K) while targeting 60 fps during gameplay. Both modes support HDR."

Further reports indicate that while the patch is meant for Xbox One X only, they plan to roll out HDR support for Sony's PlayStation 4 in the near future. They have yet to announce a specific release date, but more information is expected in the coming months. In the meantime, for those who own monitors and gaming rigs that can support 4K, the patch for "The Witcher 3" on Xbox One X is now available.

"The Witcher 3" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.