CD Projekt RED An image from "The Witcher 3"

A fourth installment of the hit video game series "The Witcher" is not in the cards, but a spinoff remains a possibility.

Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed in the past that there won't be a continuation of Geralt of Rivia's adventure because the entirety of his story was meant to be told in a span of a trilogy of games from the get-go, and this is what the studio did.

CEO Adam Kicinski, however, revealed at the Pareto Securities Gaming Seminar that they are still very much interested in exploring "The Witcher" universe even further in spinoffs.

Unfortunately, even if there will be a new "The Witcher" game, it might be a long while before it actually sees the light of day because the folks over at CD Projekt Red have a lot on their plate right now.

"No one said that one day we won't decide to develop something in the 'Witcher' universe, but now we're focusing on 'Cyberpunk' and 'Gwent,'" Kicinski went on to say.

The latter is one way for fans to get their "The Witcher" fix since it is set in the same universe. As for the former, the studio has stated that the upcoming entry for that series, which is titled "Cyberpunk 2077," is one of the biggest and most ambitious games they have worked on so far.

"The Witcher 3" was already massive, but it would not compare to this new "Cyberpunk" installment, which CD Projekt Red says is being designed with the next-generation consoles in mind.

With such scale, the majority of the staff are working on that title. The rest are on "Gwent" duty. Clearly, there is no space and time for "The Witcher" at the moment. Also, there is no word yet on when "Cyberpunk 2077" will be released.

Interestingly, CD Projekt Red is also apparently working on a new "triple-A story-driven role-playing game" that will be released between now and the year 2021.

The studio shied away from talking about this mystery project during their recent public appearances, which they invested on "Cyberpunk 2077."

The evidence of this game's existence is found in a document Forbes found called Management Board Report on CD Projekt Capital Group and CD Projekt S.A. Activities in 2017 on their official website.

The studio bosses made zero references to it during the recent conventions they attended, except for what the abovementioned publication believes is a hint of what's to come — when the studio said "for now" when talking about the only two projects they are working on.

Forbes speculates that if it is not a new intellectual property (IP), it could very well be another "The Witcher" game. Should this be the case, fans will be able to return to Geralt's world earlier than they expected.

Of course, this is always welcome as there is just so much love for the franchise. The passion shows in the financial results of the company, which they revealed in a conference.

Last year, which marked the decade anniversary of "The Witcher," the series sold a total of 33 million copies worldwide with much of the revenue coming from the latest title "Wild Hunt" and its massive expansions, "Hearts of Stone" and "Blood and Wine."

With this success, it would not be long before CD Projekt Red returns to "The Witcher" world again.