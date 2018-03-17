'The Witcher' Main Hero Geralt Set to Join 'Soul Calibur VI'

"The Witcher's" Geralt is crossing over to a venerable Bandai Namco series, as he joins the cast of "Soul Calibur VI" wielding his two swords. "Soul Calibur VI" is expected to be released later this year for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

"Wield his steel and silver swords on the stage of Kaer Morhen, and use his signs wisely to take down all who defy you," Bandai Namco said of Geralt of Rivia, who is now coming into "Soul Calibur VI" as a fighter capable of using both his blades and his magic.

YouTube/The Witcher/CD Projekt Red "Soul Calibur VI" and Bandai Namco is briniging over Geralt of Rivia from "The Withcer" to join the roster of fighters with his steel and silver swords.

The studio has announced his addition to the roster with a short teaser video as well, via a post on Twitter on Thursday, March 15.

As shown in the reveal trailer, the new character from CD Projeckt Red's "The Witcher" will also come with his own stage, one based on Kaer Morhen, the old keep which also used to be a training ground for the Witchers.

As expected, Geralt will showcase a lot of his skills from the "Witcher" series, which include "a combination of swordplay, ability-enhancing potions, and combat magic," as Bandai Namco noted in their official announcement.

Geralt will also have his own theme music for "Soul Calibur VI," which will be the track "Hunt or be Hunted" straight out of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" collection, according to Polygon. He will also be joining a varied set of crossover characters ranging from Link from "The Legend of Zelda," Ezio from "Assassin's Creed," and even Darth Vader and Yoda from "Star Wars."

The video below is the announcement video for Geralt of Rivia as he joins "Soul Calibur VI," which will come out sometime later this year for home consoles and the PC.