'The Witcher' Netflix Adaptation Finds Showrunner in 'Defenders' Scribe

(Photo: CD Projekt Red) A screenshot from "The Witcher 3."

Netflix is going too far in its search for the individual that will make their adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's hit fantasy saga "The Witcher" into reality.

According to Variety, the streaming giant has officially tapped Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as the showrunner and executive producer of the project.

Hissrich is known for her work in Netflix's Marvel ensemble series "Defenders" and "Daredevil," but she also has a hand on Starz's crime drama-thriller "Power."

She will also be joined by Sean Daniel, Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko in the executive producer department for "The Witcher" series.

"The Witcher" follows the titular monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, who develops supernatural abilities and learns to fight deadly creatures during his formative years through training and body modification.

"The Witcher" series, which come in the form of short stories and novels, officially began with "The Last Wish" published in 1993.

However, the first ever story that truly chronicled Geralt's adventures was written in 1986 as an entry to a contest held by the Polish magazine Fantastyka. Since then, it developed into an epic fantasy saga. Six more books followed with the latest one titled "Season of Storms" released only in 2013.

Netflix's adaptation will not be the first attempt to bring "The Witcher" to the small screen though. In 2002, a 13-episode fantasy series was inspired by the books.

Of course, the more popular adaptation of Sapkowski's work is the action role-playing video game series by CD Projekt Red, with the latest installment "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" released last year to critical acclaim.

It is unknown at the moment which stories "The Witcher" adaptation by Netflix will be based on. There will be a lot to pull from for sure. As Daniel and Brown stated in an earlier press release: