Series still not expected to make its debut for a while

YouTube/The Witcher/CD Projekt Red Geralt is expected to be the star of 'The Witcher' Netflix series

The announcement that "The Witcher" was going to be turned into a TV series excited many fans all over the world who fell in love with the books authored by Andrzej Sapkowski and the games developed by CD Projekt Red.

There is another reason for those fans to get excited, as the series recently took a significant step towards making its debut.

Spotted recently by Dark Horizons, showrunner and writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed over on Twitter that the script for the series' pilot episode has been completed.

Fans responded to Hissrich's revelation with excitement, but before everyone gets too hyped, it is worth noting that the series may still take some more time to further develop.

Hissrich shared that she is not being rushed with regards to completing her work on the series, and that the people involved in the development process are placing more value on the creation of a quality product as opposed to getting it out quickly.

To give fans an even better idea of just how much time it may still take before "The Witcher" Netflix series is ready for its grand reveal, it seems that an important part of the show creation process has not been completed yet.

Also on Twitter, Hissrich shared that "We are a ways off from casting, so right now, the TV incarnations of these characters simply exist in my mind."

That the show is still seemingly far away from completion may be disappointing to some fans, but it could all prove to be worth it.

The star of the upcoming show is expected to be the Witcher also known as Geralt. Geralt is an extraordinary combatant, one who is especially adept at swinging the sword. He also possesses special abilities that enable him to eliminate the monsters in his path.

More news about "The Witcher" Netflix series should be made available soon.