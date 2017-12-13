'The Witcher' Netflix Series Latest News: Marvel TV Writer Now Onboard

"The Witcher" novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski was the basis for what is now one of the top adventure games ever released. It's also coming to Netflix as a TV series, and it will be headed by the same producer and writer for Marvel's "The Defenders."

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who also wrote and produced "Daredevil" for Netflix, has been tapped to bring the Witchers and Geralt of Rivia to the small screen. This time, Hissrich will be the showrunner and executive producer for the upcoming fantasy series, according to The Verge.

YouTube/The Witcher/CD Projekt Red Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will adapt "The Witcher" novels by Andrzej Sapkowski for Netflix.

The Netflix show will follow the lives of Witchers, monster hunters who developed supernatural abilities from a young age to use against dangerous beasts, most of which are supernatural like themselves. The catch is, these young hunters delve not only into brutal training but also body modification and even mutations to gain these abilities.

"The Witcher" began as a collection of short stories in its first book called "The Last Wish," published in 1993, according to Variety.

Fans might be more aware of the game series "The Witcher" that CD Projekt Red developed out of the original material, but with the TV adaptation, viewers now have a chance to see the world of Geralt of Rivia as told in the short stories and eight novels written by Sapkowski.

The series author himself will be onboard the show as a creative consultant, too. With him in the team, "The Witcher" for Netflix looks to be a faithful, English-language retelling of everything Sapkowski has written over the decades.

"I'm thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing," the Polish author said in the press release.

Netflix has confirmed that they have commissioned "The Witcher" on their streaming service earlier in May this year.