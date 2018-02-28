'The Witcher' Netflix Series Update: First Character Details Revealed

CD Projekt Red A screenshot from "The Witcher 3"

The highly-anticipated television adaptation for "The Witcher" is starting to take shape.

Showrunner and writer Lauren S. Hissrich has taken to Twitter to announce that she has completed the draft of the script for the pilot. Hissrich came up with a 78-page draft for "The Witcher" series. While she knows it is "a little too long," she admits she is not ready to cut anything else yet.

#TheWitcher pilot is out for notes, and I’m out for the weekend to spend some time with my kids. See you bright and early on Monday! pic.twitter.com/qjAr5reRgB — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) February 24, 2018

She also revealed some of the characters set to join the "stoic, circumspect, balanced, and fierce" Geralt of Rivia in the television adaptation. Unsurprisingly, Yennefer, who she described as "fiery, proud, shrewd, and contradictory," will be part of the action.

In "The Witcher" series, fans will watch her as she seeks to fill "a family-sized hole in her heart even though she resents it and swears she's just fine on her own." Deep inside, she knows she is not and has that longing, but "we love her for being both independent and vulnerable."

Also part of the story is Ciri, who Hissrich described as "resilient, relentless, brazen, and growing." In the series, she sets out to change the world as she searches for a family that will support her and teach her "the meaning of love."

Triss will not be absent in "The Witcher" series. The spunky, idealistic, insecure, and conflicted character is vulnerable to manipulation, but will ultimately learn to be her own person.

Other characters joining the fray are Milva, Regis, Vilgefortz, Emhyr, Cahir, Jaskier, Leo Bonhart, Roach, and Borch Three Jackdaws. Hissrich provided character descriptions for each in a Twitter thread.

Hissrich knows of the pressure in bringing "The Witcher" to TV. In fact, she has responded to tweets from fans who remind her of such herculean task and those who hope that the franchise and the beloved characters in it will be adapted faithfully.

Hissrich noted that the latest information is just the "starting point" since it is a challenge to paint a picture of the characters with just five words. She also pointed out that the characters "change and develop so much over the series that a summary can never be 100% accurate."