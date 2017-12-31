(Photo:/CD Projekt Red) Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher 3."

While fans are excited about the live-action "The Witcher" series adaptation being developed for Netflix, they cannot help but worry about the series not getting the translation it deserves.

However, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who was recently announced as the showrunner for the project, took to Twitter to give assurance to fans while also making sure to take their word to heart.

This is after a fan pointed out how the books written by Andrzej Sapkowski, which served as the inspiration for the successful CD Projekt Red games "The Witcher," are set in an unforgiving world that they hope the series will recreate truthfully.

Hissrich assured the fan that "The Witcher" is getting the adaptation that is to the letter:

There will be no watering down. I give you my word.

This is not the only "The Witcher" related tweet that Hissrich addressed. She also responded to someone who hopes that the female characters in the books will be portrayed accurately as well.

This means that painting some of them for what they really are in the books — as antagonists and "power hungry broads," something that the reader hopes is not written on the show as "progressive."

If you feel the need to speak about me again, at least refer to me as a power-hungry broad, as well. That's more accurate than "girl." Thanks! A dichotomy of good vs. evil is not only reductive, it's opposite of everything these books stand for. I don't think women are superior. I don't think men are sons of bitches. Neither are always heroes. I'm a woman, also raising two sons. Everyone's complicated. As it should be.

With fans taking to Twitter to express themselves about what "The Witcher" live-action series should look like, Hissrich addressed them all saying:

So many questions about "The Witcher" so here's what I can say: in TV time, it's really early. There's a long path ahead of casting and locations and world-building. Right now, it's me, the books, lots of great and knowledgeable partners, and my well-loved computer. We're doing it.

Hissrich said that if experience is what some fans are worried about, she got that down, having written 10 television shows and producing seven.