'The Witcher' Netflix Updates: Writer Announces Completion of First Draft Online

Facebook/thewitcher A promo poster for the role-playing video game, 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.'

Streaming juggernaut, Netflix, has made significant strides in developing the upcoming series, "The Witcher." The writer tasked to pen the script for the series has recently revealed on social media that the draft for the script of the series' pilot has already been finished and is up for review.

In a Twitter post "The Witcher" writer Lauren S. Hissrich revealed a photo of the manuscript for the pilot of the series. In the brief tweet, there was, apparently, a sigh of relief, as she mentioned that the draft would be up for review which was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 26. Hissrich then concluded the announcement by saying that she would be spending time with her children for the remainder of the weekend.

Most likely, this means that the draft would be reviewed by a panel to assess whether the show can start production or make some necessary changes depending on what they deem is necessary to make a good series. Whatever the case may be, the Twitter post is something that "The Witcher" fans can be excited about since it is one step toward coming to fruition.

Hissrich has worked with the streaming giant in the past, being responsible for the scripts of "The Defenders" and "Daredevil," as well as the politically charged television series "The West Wing" — which starred Martin Sheen.

It is important to mention the Netflix version of "The Witcher" will focus on the narrative of the books, and not the video games. The books were written by Polish author Andrzej Sapowski, who wrote a total of eight books for "The Witcher." The story revolves around Geralt of Rivia, whose occupation is a Witcher — a mutated human who slays dangerous beasts and supernatural creatures.

