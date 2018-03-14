The World Is a Scary Place!

Molly Ball, writing in The Atlantic, noted that, "Fear is in the air, and fear is surging. Americans are more afraid today than they have been in a long time." Ball was right, and it is true even among people in the church.

In a recent survey of 2,400 churchgoers we found that 80 percent indicated that they lived with moderate to significant levels of fear (compared to 20 percent for whom fear was only an occasional experience in their lives).

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/fear-is-gripping-more-people-in-the-church.html

