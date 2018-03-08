The WWE May Finally Be Succeeding in Getting the Fans to Cheer for Roman Reigns

Wikimedia Commons/Frightwolf Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at 'WrestleMania 34'

An interesting thing is happening currently in the WWE. After years of doing just about everything to get fans to cheer loudly for Roman Reigns and failing, it finally seems that the WWE may have stumbled upon the way to have the members of the crowd side with the "Big Dog."

It started on the Feb. 26 edition of "Monday Night RAW."

While addressing the crowd on hand, Reigns held nothing back in a promo as he criticized current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for not even bothering to show up at the arena that night. As he continued to tear into Lesnar for being "entitled," many members of crowd cheered him for every point he was making.

Again, this was Roman Reigns, the same man who was being booed in a "WrestleMania" main event match where he was ostensibly the "babyface" wrestler going up against the diabolical authoritarian figure portrayed by Triple H.

The majority of the crowd cheering for Reigns has not exactly happened that much over the past few years, but it seems that is changing, at least a bit.

On the most recent episode of "RAW," Reigns again garnered cheers after he chided Lesnar for failing to show up for yet another week.

This current run Reigns is on is arguably his most successful one as a "babyface" ever since The Shield broke up.

As this current program is showing, the best way to have fans cheer for Reigns may be to put him up against a part-timer with a perceived indifference to what people may think of him, with that being Lesnar.

The task now for the WWE is to keep this good thing going with Reigns. He is not always going to have Lesnar available as a target for his improving promo work, and it remains to be seen if the crowd will still side with him even once this feud has concluded.

For now though, Reigns is again being positioned as the conquering hero, and for once, fans are cheering for that.