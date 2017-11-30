'The X-Files: Deep State' Coming to Mobile in 2018

"The X-Files" series is coming to mobile phones in the form of a mystery puzzle game. Players can begin their journey into alien invasion conspiracies and government secrets through their Android or iOS device by early 2018.

The game lets players take on a role of an FBI special agent, just like "X-Files" main stars Mulder and Scully. In "The X-Files: Deep State," players delve into a variety of puzzle and clue-finding games designed and developed by Estonia-based game studio Creative Mobile, along with 21st Century Fox's FoxNext Games subgroup.

Creative Mobile/FoxNext Games "The X-Files: Deep State" mystery-investigation puzzle game is set to release in February 2018.

The game's official website hints at a release date of Feb. 6, 2018, judging from when the countdown will expire. There has been no official announcement of a final release that as of this time, although this date is just adjacent to the release of "The X-Files" on TV.

"The X-Files" season 11 is set to premiere on Jan. 3 on Fox, at 8 p.m. EST, according to Variety. The new season of the suspense sci-fi series brings back stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, respectively.

The game, however, is set in the spring of 2010, which places it somewhere between the timelines of seasons 9 and 10 of the TV series. "The X-Files: Deep State" will mostly focus on alien invasion cases and government cover-up conspiracies, but will also include a set of stand-alone episodes that will tackle other paranormal cases.

FoxNext also promised to bring back a few fan-favorite characters from the TV series to the mobile game, although the studio did not provide some specifics, according to Android Authority.

"The X-Files: Deep State" will be free to play and download, but will also include in-app monetization that gives players a few more styles to choose from in customizing their character's appearance and outfit. The game itself will also be localized in a few languages other than English, including French, German, Italian, Spanish and Russian.