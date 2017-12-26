'The X-Files' Season 11 Behind-the-Scenes Video Teases Chaos, More Action

FOX A still from "The X-Files" season 10

A new "X-Files" season 11 behind-the-scenes video shows the new adventures of Agents Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson). The series is set to return for its 11th and final season in a few days and everyone is looking forward to it, especially since season 10 left a lot to be desired.

The new clip from season 11 seems to address what is considered by many as one of the most terrible episodes of season 10, where Mulder took magic mushrooms and tripped out while dancing to the tune of "Achy Breaky Heart." In the four-minute clip, Duchovny, Anderson, and series creator/director Chris Carter talk about the upcoming season, somewhat assuring fans that season 11 will make up for the lackluster season 10. The clip also shows some footage from the new season, featuring explosions and total chaos.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that "The X-Files" season 11 had already wrapped production. Since season 11 is possibly the series' last, fans can expect it to feature intense action sequences and answer the questions left by the previous season.

Aside from Duchovny and Anderson, other cast members who are set to return next season are Mitch Pileggi as FBI chief Walter Skinner, Robbie Amell as Special Agent Miller, and Lauren Ambrose as Special Agent Einstein. The new season will also feature fresh faces, including Haley Joel Osment and Barbara Hershey. Osment will reportedly appear in a mystery role while Hershey will play a recurring role, Erika Price.

Last year, "The X-Files" returned for a 10th season after a long hiatus. After the show wrapped, the series was renewed for another season, the filming for which started in August. While season 10 only had six episodes, the upcoming season will run for 10 hours and will consist of 10 episodes.

"The X-Files" season 11 will premiere on Jan. 3, 2018.