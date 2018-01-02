'The X-Files' Season 11 Cast News: Gillian Anderson Confirms Exit From Series

(Photo: FOX) A still from "The X-Files."

Gillian Anderson has made it official — she is leaving "The X-Files" after season 11.

It was back in October when the actress first hinted that she will retire as Dana Scully after the upcoming season. That time, however, she said that she is still on the fence.

During the New York Comic Con (NYCC), Anderson was asked by Screen Rant if she will be willing to return for another season of "The X-Files," saying "this is it for me."

However, she hinted that this may not be permanent when the question became about what she will miss about the science fiction series:

I don't know. You may need to talk to me in a few years about that once I finally shut the door. You know, there's always been this "maybe one more" thing hanging over, but when the door is finally shut, call me up and ask me that question again.

However, in an interview with TV Insider, Anderson seems to have made up her mind and quashed the hopes of fans by ultimately confirming that that "The X-Files" season 11 will be her final season as Scully.

I've said from the beginning this is it for me. I was a bit surprised by people's [shocked] reaction to my announcement ... because my understanding was that this was a single season.

Her statement has media outlets thinking that "The X-Files" season 11 will conclude the story of Scully and Mulder (David Duchovny) with an air of finality to it or will at least stage the exit of the character but still keep the doors open for the possibility of the show continuing on even without half the iconic duo.

This leaves the fate of "The X-Files" in the balance, but creator Chris Carter hinted in the same TV Insider interview that there could be more:

There are a lot more X-Files stories to tell. Whether we get to tell them is a question mark. The truth is out there.

"The X-Files" season 11 premieres Jan. 3 on FOX.