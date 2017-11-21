'The X-Files' Season 11 Casting News, Spoilers: Another Familiar Face Possibly Returning

(Photo: FOX) Joel McHale as Tad O'Malley in "The X-Files" season 10 premiere, "My Struggle."

"The X-Files" season 11 might bring back another familiar face.

Chris Carter, the creator of the science fiction hit, revealed in a recent interview with TVLine that Joel McHale might reprise his role as Tad O'Malley.

If he shows up, it would be in episode 10 [aka the finale]. But I'm not sure yet.

Tad was introduced in season 10 of "The X-Files" and appeared in a couple of episodes. The character is the host of a right-wing conspiracy theory television show who sought Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully's (Gillian Anderson) help to investigate Sveta's (Annet Mahendru) claims that she was abducted by men using alien technology.

Tad mysteriously disappeared just as Mulder and Scully were about to go public on the result of their investigation. He then returns six weeks later on his show where he spoke about a contagion spreading in North America that he appears to be infected with too.

McHale has expressed interest to reprise his role in "The X-Files" season 11. Last year in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he revealed that he "would like" to be play the character again.

If they do more episodes, I'd be there in a New York minute if they want me.

Carter's remark suggests that he already has plans for Tad in "The X-Files" season 11. However, it looks like nothing is set in stone at this time. Filming for the new season of the sci-fi series is well underway.

As for McHale, the actor is rumored to play the lead role in a "Quantum and Woody" television series although nothing has been made official yet.

He has also filmed several new movies including the biographical film "A Futile and Stupid Gesture" and the thriller "Assassination Nation," which also features "It" star Bill Skarsgard.

"The X-Files" season 11 will premiere early next year.