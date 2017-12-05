(Photo: YouTube/FOX) Are Scully and Miller looking at a UFO?

The first season of the "The X-Files" revival brought the cult classic series to places it has not gone before. Season 11 will be more of the same.

The previous season ended with Mulder (David Duchovny) in serious peril as a pandemic sweeps the nation. Scully (Gillian Anderson) also appeared to be standing under an unidentified flying object (UFO).

In a new video, "The X-Files" creator Chris Carter said that these are something, in the show's long run, they never did before.

We're not used to Scully looking at UFOs. We're not used to Mulder at death's door. So those were the big questions that needed to be answered and I think we have an interesting, dramatic solution.

While some fans would argue that this is definitely not the first time Mulder's life was put in a life or death situation, "The X-Files" season 11 is gearing up to be one where viewers will be treated with brand-new experience they have not seen on the show before.

"The X-Files" season 11 will explore things the science fiction drama dared not to dive into in the past all while keeping the elements that fans know and love about it.

Characters from the original run will be featured this season including the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) and FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner (Mitch Pileggi).

Production for "The X-Files" season 11 is well underway with both Duchovny and Anderson sharing photos from the set. Just recently, the former posted what he described as the "longest Gillyboard in history."