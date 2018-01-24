Facebook/TheXFilesonFOX Mulder and Scully learn the impact of The Mandela Effect.

In episode 4 of "The X-Files" season 11, Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Mulder (David Duchovny) will explore The Mandela Effect. Meanwhile, Anderson revealed why she decided to leave the series after years of playing Scully.

On the next episode of "The X-Files" season 11, titled "The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat," Mulder and Scully learn about The Mandela Effect, wherein big groups of people have a different memory of what happened in history. According to the episode 4 listing on The Futon Critic, this leads Mulder and Scully to uncover how the X-Files began.

Meanwhile, the promo for episode 4 shows Scully meeting a targeted stranger. The said stranger, who Mulder and Scully have identified with his forehead sweat, approached her in the parking lot.

The stranger asks for Scully's help in finding someone, which he tells her is himself.

"They're trying to erase me!" the stranger sweating profusely told Scully. He then told Scully that he can prove what he's saying, and proceeds to give her a small box.

"My fingerprints are on that box. Just prove that I'm real!" he tells Scully, before disappearing. The stranger vanishes just after two men in suits appear from the far end of the parking lot.

However, when Scully takes a second look at the two suited men, they have also disappeared.

Meanwhile, Anderson shared at the 2018 Television Critics Association why she chose to leave "The X-Files" after so many years of playing Scully.

"I like to be challenged as an actor, and I like to do many, many different characters, and that's why I got into the business. I've done this now for decades, and it's time for me to hang up Scully's hat," explained Anderson, IGN confirmed.

"The X-Files" season 11 airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.