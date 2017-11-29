'The X-Files' Season 11 News, Premiere Date: Chris Carter Addresses Season 10 Criticisms, Promises a 'Much Better' Season 11

FOX Joel McHale as Tad O'Malley in "The X-Files" season 10 premiere, "My Struggle"

When "X-Files" returned in 2015 for its 10th season, not everyone was happy with it. Now that season 11 is already in production, executive producer Chris Carter talked about the new season and addressed some of the criticisms they received from the previous season.

Addressing speculations that they did not put much effort into the 10-episode revival series, Carter admitted that the revival series came off a bit "rusty" and conceded that it turned out to be a liability, primarily because it all felt like doing something entirely new.

"We relaunched from a standing start after not having been on the air for 12 years — there was some reacquainting that had to be achieved. It was like old friends getting back together. We had to shake off some of the stiffness out," he said.

Despite getting mixed reviews, the series was still renewed for another season and is set to return next year for its 11th installment. Carter said that while season 10 disappointed many fans, season 11 will be much better. He said he would make sure that all the creative kinks would have already been worked out ahead of its premiere in 2018. "I think we're all in fighting shape now," he said.

Written and directed by Darin Morgan, the season 11 premiere is "original, smart and funny," according to Carter. He also teased that the first episode of the new season would have a big link to previous "X-Files" episodes.

The all-new 10-episode series will again be executive produced by Carter. It will star David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as the iconic FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, respectively. Other cast members include Mitch Pileggi as FBI Asst. Director Walter Skinner. The new series will also feature guest appearances by Annabeth Gish, Robbie Amell, Lauren Ambrose, Karin Konoval, Barbara Hershey, Haley Joel, and more.

"The X-Files" season 11 premieres on Saturday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.