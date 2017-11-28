'The X-Files' Season 11 Spoilers, Cast: Creator Confident the Show Will Be Better After Successful 'Reacquainting'

(Photo: Facebook/thexfilesonfox) A still from "The X-Files."

The hit science fiction supernatural series "The X-Files" returned to the small screen a couple of years ago to a mixed reception, which creator Chris Carter made sure to take note of in putting together the new season.

This is why he is positive that season 11 of the series, which will serve as the sophomore run of the revival, will be much better than their first try.

In an interview with TVLine, Carter said that he learned from what did not work in their initial attempt to bring "The X-Files." He admits that the fact that the show was gone for years played a part because it took some getting used to.

We [relaunched] from a standing start after not having been on the air for 12 years — there was some reacquainting that had to be achieved. It was like old friends getting back together. We had to shake some of the stiffness out.

The previous season of "The X-Files" was more of testing the waters. Now that Carter and his team seem to have their mojo back and have re-acquired their old routine, season 11 is bound to be an adventure that fans of the show will be at home with. As Carter said:

I think that we're all in fighting shape now.

"The X-Files" season 11 will feature original characters like the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) and FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner (Mitch Pileggi) while also focusing on Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson).

Carter is particularly excited about the episode written and directed by Darin Morgan, who worked on the original "The X-Files."

He described the episode as "original, smart, funny... everything you expect" from the sci-fi veteran.

It has a big link to previous "X-Files" episodes.

"The X-Files" season 11 will premiere sometime next year.