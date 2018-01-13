Facebook/thexfilesonfox Promotional image for 'The X-Files'

The upcoming episode of "The X-Files" season 11 will see Mulder and Scully investigating a flood of suspicious deaths.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Plus One," states that Mulder and Scully will look into a series of mysterious deaths. They will find out that the victims were tormented by their doppelgangers, which will point them to twins who may be involved in the crime.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a police car then cuts to Mulder and Scully investigating a death. The couple is then seen spooning in bed, as Scully tells Mulder that she sometimes feels that they are the only people who can save the world from hell.

The doppelganger deaths then receive the focus, as a doctor informs Mulder and Scully that the victims "all saw their doubles" before they died. One man is shocked to see himself holding a sword, while another is stunned to see his doppelganger next to him in a car. His double then grabs hold of the steering wheel, effectively crashing the car into a tree.

Mulder and Scully talk to a woman who seems to be insane. She tells the duo that "people can protect themselves telepathically." The same woman then scares the pair, who are taken aback by surprise. At the end of the clip, Scully sees her own double in the rearview mirror.

"The X-Files" has eight episodes left to go before the season ends. But, fans should prepare to say goodbye to Scully, as Gillian Anderson recently confirmed at the Television Critics Association press tour that this would be her last season.

"It's time for me to hang up Scully's hat. It just is," the actress said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm finished, and that's the end of that."

As for Mulder, actor David Duchovny said that he would be open to continuing the series without Anderson, though he would also not be against the idea of finishing the show altogether.

"The X-Files" season 11 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.