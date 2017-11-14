'The X-Files' Season 11 Spoilers, Cast News: The One Character That Fans Will Not See

(Photo: FOX) A promotional image for "The X-Files."

While "The X-Files" season 11 will be bringing back a number of familiar faces, fans can also expect to meet a handful of newcomers.

According to TVLine, "The Sixth Sense" actor Haley Joel Osment will appear in the episode of the revival that centers on FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner (Mitch Pileggi).

In this installment of "The X-Files" season 11, fans will learn more about his history, which has been shrouded in mystery after all these years, and it looks like the character Osment is going to play could be an individual from Skinner's past.

It is also possible that the actor will play the role of a younger version of Skinner, which would explain Osment's one-and-done appearance in the science fiction series.

Here is what Pileggi had to say about this "The X-Files" season 11 episode at the New York Comic-Con (NYCC):

Fans will find out who he is, where he comes from and why he is the way he is.

Unfortunately, details about the former child actor's role are being kept under wraps. Unless FOX decides to provide information in the months to come, fans will have to wait for the episode to learn more.

Before his "The X-Files" season 11 stint, Osment appeared in three episodes of "Silicon Valley" as the memorable character Keenan Feldspar.

He also appeared in the comedy series "Teachers" and the pilot episode of the Amazon drama "Oasis." He is set to appear in the new Hulu series "Future Man."

Meanwhile, one character fans should not expect to see in "The X-Files" season 11 is Pasha played by Kumail Nanjiani in the season 10 episode "Mulder and Scully Meet the Were-Monster."

The actor recently revealed to IndieWire that his character already got a "definitive end" in that installment so an appearance in the new season will not make sense.

"The X-Files" season 11 is currently in production and is set to premiere sometime next year.