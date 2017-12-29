'The X-Files' Season 11 Spoilers: Mulder and Scully Search for the Truth in New Promo

Facebook/xfilesonfox Promotional image for 'The X-Files'

"The X-Files" returns next week, and a new promo has been released in anticipation of its season 11 premiere.

The preview clip, which is titled "The Truth Is Out There," teases what the new season has in store for viewers. Mulder (David Duchovny) can be seen kicking a door open before entering with an armed Scully (Gillian Anderson). They are searching for answers, and the clip teases that the truth can be found out there somewhere.

It looks like aliens will be a big part of the new season, but fans can also look forward to the classic pairing of fright and comedy that the show is known for. There will also be a huge revelation, as Mulder reveals to a shocked Scully. "This is actually evidence of a parallel universe," Mulder says.

The synopsis for the premiere episode, titled "My Struggle III," states that Mulder and Scully will discover that there are also other people or beings out there who are looking for their son, William, who was lost long ago. There seems to be a conspiracy going on, as the synopsis also teases that the "very fate of the world" depends on the search for William.

It can be recalled that the season 10 finale saw Mulder on the brink of death, with Scully looking up at a spaceship. It concluded with a cliffhanger and left a lot of questions unanswered. However, as creator Chris Carter previously teased, there will be a very "interesting, dramatic solution" ahead.

The show's main antagonist, cigarette-smoking man, will also have some intriguing things revealed about him in the new season. As fans already know, it is believed that he is actually the father of Mulder. But, cigarette-smoking man is not the only character who will share a good amount of screen time. The backstory of Walter Skinner, played by Mitch Pileggi, will also be explored further.

"The X-Files" season 11 will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.