'The X-Files' Season 11 Teaser: Behind-the-Scenes Clip Hints at Season 10 Resolution

"The X-Files" has a new, behind-the-scenes clip that shows the cast discussing the season 10 cliffhanger and how the new season will start from there. Along the way, the teaser hints at a developing relationship between the two main characters.

Season 10 abruptly dropped viewers off with scenes of Mulder (David Duchovny) at death's door, while Scully (Gillian Anderson) is peering up what looks to be an alien craft. Since then, fans have grasped at any clues on what happens next, and Fox has dropped the first hints via a documentary clip.

YouTube/The X-Files/FOX The all-new 10-episode installment of "The X-Files" returns in 2018 on FOX.

This feature video shows a few hints at upcoming scenes in season 11 of "The X-Files," including a short glimpse of what could be a new step in Mulder and Scully's relationship, as Digital Spy points out. Duchovny also hinted at intimacy between the two main characters in a recent interview with TV Line.

Series creator Chris Carter describes how the ten episodes of season 11 will give the season 10 cliffhanger "a really interesting dramatic solution," to which "X-Files" fans can look forward to by Jan. 3 next year.

The show resumes next year with its main cast intact, as Anderson and Duchovny reprise their roles as iconic FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, respectively. Mitch Pileggi also comes back as Walter Skinner, and William B. Davis returns to his part as the enigmatic "Cigarette Man."

Guest stars for next year include Annabeth Gish, Karin Jonoval, Barbara Hershey and Haley Joel Osment. Also making a guest appearance are TV stars Robbie Amell, Lauren Ambrose and William B. Davis.

The video below features series creator Chris Carter and stars Duchovny and Anderson talking about season 10 and how it transitions to the new season of "The X-Files," which is set to launch 10 all-new episodes starting Jan. 3, 2018 on Fox.