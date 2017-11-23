'The X-Files' Season 11 Updates: Mulder and Scully to Return on Screen in January

Facebook/TheXFilesOnFox Promo image for 'The X-Files' season 11

The iconic duo Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) are set to return this January in the continued revival of Fox's sci-fi drama, "The X-Files."

According to TVLine, fans of the series will get to watch the season 11 premiere on Jan. 3. Fox has also released the poster for the upcoming installment. Its tagline, "The truth is closer than ever," has many viewers thinking of the potential storylines to be included in the season.

Previously, it has been teased that it would center on the whereabouts of Mulder and Scully's son named William. The boy was given up for adoption not long after his birth. His parents were forced to do it for his safety.

According to series creator Chris Carter, season 11 would explore the father-son-mother relationship. Aside from the said angle, the other episodes will feature a host of exciting characters.

Lone Gunman Langley is set to reappear. Vital details about oCigarette Smoking Man and some of Skinner's (Mitch Pileggi) backstory will also be featured. There will be an episode showing Scully and Mulder "kissing close," as well as a fistfight between Mulder and Skinner. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Barbara Hershey (Beaches) and Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense) will guest star.

In an interview with TV Insider, Duchovny said that if there were a twelfth installment, he would love to be part of it. According to him, it would be difficult to gather everyone again, but if they are willing, he is open to anything.

Previously, Anderson already said that the upcoming season would be the last for her. She said that she only agreed to have one last season because that last one needed closure. Season 11, she said, was for the fans who stuck with them until the end.

"The X-Files" season 11 premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.