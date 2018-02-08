'The X-Files' Season 12 News: Series Creator Discusses Possibility of Show Without Gillian Anderson

Facebook/TheXFilesonFOX Series creator Chris Carter talks about Gillian Anderson's exit and the show's future.

"X-Files" creator Chris Carter revealed that there might be a possibility for the show to go on without Gillian Anderson.

The "X-Files" is coming to an end with their 12th season, and Anderson previously announced that she's already leaving the show to find more challenging roles for her career.

At first, Carter said that "X-Files" won't be able to continue without Anderson. But in a recent interview with Digital Spy, Carter shared that there just might be a window for the show to work without Anderson's Scully being present.

Carter recalls that David Duchovny's Mulder was absent for a few seasons of the "X-Files," yet the show still felt like he was at the center of things. Since the show was able to execute well without Mulder, it could be a way for "X-files" to continue without Scully.

"Even when he wasn't there, he was the centre of everyone's concern, and the stories revolved around him. ... I think that if the 'X-Files' is to go forward then Scully would be a similar absent centre," Carter explained.

Addressing Anderson's exit, Carter admits that he's sad that she's leaving the show and that he never thought he would do "X-files" without her. But Carter said that there's much more to the series even after season 12.

"I think that certainly 'The X-Files' has more life in it, there are more stories to tell, with Gillian or without," said the series creator. Carter added that, for now, they have no plans yet of what to do with the story after season 12.

Meanwhile, for the season 12 finale of "The X-Files," Carter teased that there will be a big revelation about Mulder and Scully's son.

"It involves their son, who they've always considered to be their son, revelations there," Carter said.

The trailer for the seventh and final episode of season 12 shows Mulder and Scully being ambushed by robots and other artificial intelligence in their own home.

The season 12 finale of "The X-Files" airs on Wednesday, Feb. 28, on FOX.