'The Young and the Restless' Casting News: Three Familiar Faces Return For Soap's 45th Anniversary

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promo photo for 'The Young and the Restless.'

Three fan-favorite characters will return in upcoming episodes of "The Young and the Restless."

Entertainment Weekly reported that in celebration of the soap's 45th year on the air, CBS is bringing back Stuart Brooks' (Robert Colbert) daughters Lorie (Jaime Lyn Bauer) and Leslie (Janice Lynde) in the episodes that will air in the last week of March. They will be joined by Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) wife Julia Newman (Meg Bennett).

Lorie was last seen in 2002 when she refused to go through with her ex-husband Max Hollister's (Sam Behrens) plans that also involved Julia to seduce Victor and show the proof to Nikki Reed (Melody Thomas Scott), the latter's wife during that time. Leslie, on the other hand, decided to settle in Europe.

Julia was also last seen in 2002 when Victor helped her ex-wife to save her company from a hostile takeover.

The soap will air the episodes featuring the three returning characters beginning March 26.

Meanwhile, Inquisitr revealed that fans of the series are not happy about the impending departure of Melissa Claire Egan in the long-running soap. This means that the beloved character Chelsea Newman will also leave the show.

According to the report, fans of the series saw how Chelsea managed to successfully transform herself from being a con woman to become a beloved character. But she reportedly has a weak final storyline, which makes the fans disappointed.

The actress first announced her decision to leave the soap on Twitter, saying that she decided to leave the show after six years. "I love the show (and this genre) so very much, and am so grateful to this amazing crew and cast, especially my beyond wonderful [co-star] Josh Morrow," Egan stated.

While soaps are known for recasting actors to continue the journey of a particular character, there is no news about a possible return of Chelsea Newman through a different actor at this time.

CBS airs the latest episodes of "The Young and the Restless" on weekdays at 12:30 p.m, EST.