Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional photo for "The Young and the Restless"

Spoilers for the Jan. 16 episode of "The Young and the Restless" reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) will set out on a mission to search for Lily (Christel Khalil). Elsewhere in the episode, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) may finally reunite after being apart for some time.

On Tuesday's episode, Cane will tell the cab driver to head to a hotel, hoping to catch Lily there. Spoilers reveal that he will miss her at the hotel but that won't stop him from trying to find her.

The episode will also feature Lily and Abby (Melissa Ordway) as they talk about how much they're enjoying their lives. However, Lily will tell them that she plans to get back home so that she can focus on her marriage. Meanwhile, Cane will get in touch with Billy (Jason Thompson) and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) to check on Chancellor. As he resumes his search for Lily, he will fail yet again.

As for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Devon (Bryton James), the two will discuss some PR strategies. Devon will try to give Victoria a boost by telling her that she's doing a great job as a mother to Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu).

Meanwhile, at the athletic club, Victor (Eric Braeden) will try to help Nikki out, but it looks like he's not the one she needs. Nikki will tell Victor about the troubles the GC residents are currently in since rent keeps skyrocketing and they are having a hard time keeping up with the steady increase. Just when Victor is about to ask Nikki if she needs his assistance, Nikki calls Nick for help.

Other spoilers for the episode suggest that Nick's relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will be on the rocks, and this might draw Nick closer to Sharon. While they have remained close friends after moving on with their own partners, the two still have something for each other and Nick's troubled relationship with Chelsea might pave the way for the rekindling of his old flame.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.