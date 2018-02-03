'The Young and the Restless' News: Melissa Claire Egan Leaves CBS Drama After 6-Year Stint

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promo photo for 'The Young and the Restless'

"The Young and the Restless" is saying goodbye to one of its regular cast members.

After speculation about Melissa Claire Egan would be leaving the show surfaced days ago, the TV actress finally confirmed that the rumors are true. Egan took to Twitter on Thursday to announce she is exiting the program after six years of being a series regular.

"After much thought and six wonderful years, I have decided to leave 'The Young & the Restless,'" she wrote. "I love this show (and this genre) so very much, and am so grateful to this amazing crew and cast, especially my beyond wonderful Josh Morrow."

She went on to thant the cast and crew, as well as the fans who have been supporting her since day one. "To you incredible fans, thank you for EVERYTHING," she continued.

In the last part of her message, Egan seemed to suggest that she is willing to come back on the show for guest appearances in the future. This means viewers probably have not seen the last of Egan's character on the drama.

Egan first joined "The Young and the Restless" in 2011 as Chelsea Lawson, a scheming con-artist who is also pregnant with Billy's (Billy Miller) unborn child. Since her first appearance, Chelsea has evolved into a more loving individual. She experienced falling in love, getting married (which ended in divorce), and a lot more.

Egan's portrayal has even earned her nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards in 2013 and 2014. Prior to starring on the CBS soap, she appeared on "All My Children" before departing the series. She then returned to the said show to give a proper send-off to her character with a three-episode arc. It remains to be seen how Chelsea will be written out off the CBS drama.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.