'The Young and the Restless' News: Time Is Running Out for Chelsea

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless A promotional photo for the soap opera television show "The Young and the Restless"

This week on "The Young and the Restless," Chelsea, played by Melissa Claire Egan, will be focusing on how to get out of Genoa City after Phyllis, played by Gina Tognoni, figures out the true identity of Alexandra West.

In the teaser trailer released on Twitter, Phyllis is seen confronting Chelsea about stealing from the Fenmore website, to which Chelsea appears to be flabbergasted by the accusation. Chelsea starts to panic, and mentions in the trailer that Phyllis may get everybody to turn against her, which is evident in a snippet of Phyllis having a conversation with Nick, played by Joshua Morrow.

Phyllis urges Nick to "trust his instincts," regarding the lying nature of Chelsea. From there, it is safe to assume that Nick will find it difficult to ever trust her again, despite the relationship they have. At the end of the teaser, Chelsea is shown rummaging through a safety deposit box, perhaps to take as much money as she can, only to find that it is empty.

Chelsea may be running out of options and time to get out of this sticky situation. Fortunately for her, she still has powerful connections that she can tap that may save her life. Spoilers indicate that she will turn to Victor, played by Eric Braeden, for help to skip town. However, this task is easier said than done, as Victor will need help to ensure Chelsea of a safe and effective exit strategy.

The extra aid that Chelsea will be getting is from Kevin Fisher, played by Greg Rikaart, who will be returning briefly to "The Young and the Restless" to make a few appearances for the arc of Chelsea's exit from the show. It has not yet been revealed how Chelsea's predicament may blow over, but it is known that Kevin will play an essential role in helping Chelsea.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. EST.