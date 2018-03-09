'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Abby Gathers Enough Evidence; Ashley Gets The Boot

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Abby (Melissa Ordway) gathering evidence and presenting them to Victor (Eric Braeden).

Spoilers for the Friday, March 9, episode of the soap opera reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will be in for a shock when Victor suddenly fires her. It seems that he has come to the conclusion that Ashley is guilty, so she will lose her job.

Of course, Ashley will not take this lying down. Before she storms out, she will tell Victor that she will file a lawsuit against him. After that, she will turn to Abby and confide in her. As a result, Abby will confront Victor on his behavior.

But, Ashley is not the only person Abby will have a serious conversation with. It can be recalled that Lily (Christel Khalil) left her job at Newman Enterprises after having had enough of Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Lily will tell Abby everything, and the latter will understand where her friend is coming from. However, Abby is stuck with Victoria, so she will have to tolerate her for a while—at least until she gets to be the head of the company.

Lily, on the other hand, will turn to Devon (Bryton James) with some news. She will inform him that she plans on starting her own agency, and Devon will be happy to lend a hand. After Devon, Lily will also tell Cane (Daniel Goddard) all about her new career path, which will delight him.

Meanwhile, Ashley and Abby will team up with Billy (Jason Thompson) to carry out their plan against Victoria. Abby will manage to get a hold of Jack's (Peter Bergman) cellphone bills, which will contain useful information. She will also get the Jabot security log, which will point the finger at Jack. After getting all of the evidence, she will show them to Victor.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will likewise get wind of Ashley's firing from Billy. He will tell her how hard it was for him to contain himself when his sister got the boot. And, while he believes that they will both be able to control themselves, it remains to be seen whether Phyllis will break that belief. After all, she is head over heels for Nick (Joshua Morrow).

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.