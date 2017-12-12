'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Both Abby and Nikki Have Big Secrets to Reveal

CBS/YoungandtheRestless A promotional image for "Young and the Restless" on CBS.

This week on the "Young and the Restless" on CBS, Abby (Melissa Ordway) confesses to sleeping with Scott (Daniel Hall), while Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will share her own shocking secret.

On Wednesday, Abby will tell Lily (Christel Khalil) that has been having an affair with Scott. This shocks Lily to the point that the news makes her choke, according to Soaps She Knows.

Abby repeats her confession about sleeping with Scott to Lily until she believes her. She will also admit that she might already be falling for Sharon's (Sharon Case) boyfriend.

Abby will tell Lily details about their affair, and Abby will share that she and Scott had a moment in the park where they had an intimate kiss. However, both Abby and Lily will wonder how Scott feels about their secret relationship.

Lily will convince Abby to find out if Scott feels the same way she does about their affair.

Meanwhile, Nikki will also make a confession of her own on Thursday's episode. Soon after, Vikki (Amelia Heinle) will offer her help to Nikki's dilemma concerning her recent confession.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) will try to take control of Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

He will try to convince Phyllis to leave her job, for the reason that he believes she should spend her life living like a princess. However, Phyllis doesn't seem to agree with Billy's suggestion. She will convince Billy otherwise that her job and career gives her a sense of purpose.

On the other hand, Vikki will run her suspicions on J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). She will investigate his intentions for coming back to Genoa City.

Later on, J.T. confesses to Vikki that he came back because Paul (Doug Davidson) wanted his help on solving a case.

New episodes of "Young and the Restless" air on weekdays on CBS.