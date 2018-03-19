'The Young and The Restless' Spoilers: Can J.T. Finally Find Out What Victor Is Really Up To?

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promo image for'The Young and The Restless'

Victor's secrets are expected to unfold in this week's episodes of "The Young and The Restless."

The long-running CBS soap will begin the week with a confrontation between Paul (Doug Davidson) and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). According to She Knows Soaps, the chief of police will reportedly reprimand the investigator that he is using a lot of time and resources in investigating Victor's (Eric Braeden) shady deals.

But J.T. will try to convince Genoa city's police chief that he still needs more time to look for proof that Victor is doing something illegal. Paul will reluctantly agree, but he will remind him to finish his investigation faster. According to the report, J.T. has a plan to finally pin down Victor soon.

On Tuesday, spoilers revealed that Lily (Christel Khalil) will do everything that she can to prevent Hilary (Mishael Morgan) from having Devon's (Bryton James) baby since he could no longer get out of Hilary's clutches if they will have a child together.

Also, Nick (Joshua Morrow) will confront his mother Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) young lover, Arturo (Jason Canela), because he feels like Arturo is only using her for money. He will also appeal to his mother to stop the affair because he believes that Victor will be furious once he discovers the relationship.

Meanwhile, J.T. might end up hurting Victor physically in Wednesday's episode. According to the spoilers, the police investigator's relationship with Victoria (Amelie Heinle) will have an unexpected outcome. This will make him abusive, and he will then turn his anger towards Victor. The Newman patriarch will reportedly end up in the hospital to treat his injuries.

Other reports claimed that Victor might set a trap during the episode, but it remains unclear if it will be for J.T. or for his wife, Nikki, so that he can catch her having an affair.

Thursday's episode will feature Victor's taunts for Jack's (Peter Bergman) after he lost Ashley (Eileen Davidson) at the start of the week because he made up a story about her. On the other hand, Ashley will find herself dealing with a new affair with Victor after the latter learned that his wife is cheating on her.

On Friday, Victor will reportedly catch J.T. on the spot as he tries to break into his safe. This will force the owner of the Newman Enterprises to give him a warning. Because of this, the police officer will reportedly go through a lot of extremes and might soon meet his end.

"The Young and the Restless" airs all episodes every weekday at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.