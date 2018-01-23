'The Young and The Restless' Spoilers: Dina's Future and Tessa's Worry

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless A promotional photo for the CBS' "The Young and The Restless."

Recent reports for "The Young and The Restless" have revealed that Dina's (Marla Adams) condition takes a turn for the worst, her children have resorted to a heartbreaking decision. Furthermore, this week, fans will get to see Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) pay for the consequences of her actions as Mariah (Camryn Grimes) issues threats of her own.

According to reports, Dina's condition has continuously worsened as the Alzheimer's rendered her confused majority of the time. She has committed several transgressions in her state, the most recent of it was injecting Graham (Max Shippee) with a lethal compound that was meant for her. In light of recent events and the realization that they may not be able to take care of her and her needs, her children, Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland), have decided to send Dina back to Paris where she was previously in the care of a team of doctors and nurses.

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that Dina will not be the only one who will have a rough week. Spoilers indicate that after Mariah figured out who stole her diary, Tessa will be getting in contact with her talk things through. Considering that Tessa is just about due to release her new song, she cannot afford for Mariah to ruin her debut. Despite her efforts to make peace, Tessa will end up defending her actions, which will further infuriate Mariah. She will issue threats.

Tessa will approach Sharon (Sharon Case), who will give her a strong advice to stay away from Mariah as she has already caused her so much pain. More information on "The Young and The Restless" is expected to be released in the near future. In the meantime, fans are advised to stay up to date. "The Young and The Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.