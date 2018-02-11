Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless A promotional photo for the soap opera television show 'The Young and the Restless.'

Next week's episodes of "The Young and the Restless" are going to reveal huge surprises for the residents of Genoa City. Spoilers for the upcoming episodes reveal that several new faces will arrive at the city as Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) renew their vows.

On Monday, the tension between Phyllis (Gina Tononi) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will continue as Phyllis keeps on searching for more evidence against Chelsea. Although she has yet to find a solid evidence to prove her gut feeling, she's confident that Chelsea is indeed the thief, and it won't be long before she finally ends up behind bars.

On Feb. 14, Jack (Peter Bergman) will tell Ashley (Eileen Davidson) about his latest Jabot hire. The episode will also introduce some fresh faces, including Sitara Hewitt, who is set to debut in the series as Helen Wallace. According to reports, her stint next week is going to be short, but she might still return to the series in the future.

Spoilers for next week also reveal that Cane and Lily will finally renew their vows and recommit their lives to each other. Shortly after the ceremony, Lily finds herself sharing a sweet moment with Sam, and this will urge her to ask Cane if they can adopt the child.

As for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashley, spoilers reveal that things will continue to heat up between them next week as Victoria will try to push Ashley out of Newman Enterprises. Spoilers reveal that she does not want her stepmom to be involved in the business so she's making an effort to push her out of her way. Unfortunately, things won't be easy for Victoria, as Ashley will tell her that she's not going anywhere.

Meanwhile, actor Damion Poiter is also joining the series next week as Hilary's (Mishael Morgan) new love interest. It remains to be seen how important his character will be, but there are speculations that his arrival would force Devon to admit to himself that he wants to have his ex-wife back.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.