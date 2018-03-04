Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promo photo for 'The Young and the Restless.'

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of "The Young and the Restless" reveal that conflict is going to be rampant. Amid these clashes, one couple will get a new shot at love.

On March 5, JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) will find himself in a tough position as Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) forces him to obtain the goods from Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). However, the investigator will be distracted by Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and his divorce from Mac Browning (Kelly Kruger), making it hard for him to do what he needs to do.

Monday's episode will also follow Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) as she moves Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) into her house and gets close to him again.

Spoilers also reveal that on Tuesday, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will make a confession. However, it remains to be seen what that confession is and to whom he will confess. Since he has been thinking about Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) since last week, it is possible that he is upset after knowing that she is obsessed with Nick.

On March 7, Phyllis will warn Sharon not to prey on Nick, but Phyllis will think that she is only taking advantage of his grief. Spoilers suggest that as a result, Phyllis will do something that will make Nick avoid Sharon. Wednesday's episode will also find Jack and Ashley putting their differences aside when Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) calls them for help.

Thursday's episode will center on Lily and Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard), who will make some love as they celebrate their reconciliation. However, spoilers reveal that Lily will have her eye on revenge since she has never forgotten how Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) almost destroyed their lives with her lies about Cane.

As the week comes to a close, viewers will witness on Friday an intense confrontation as Victor and Ashley discover that Victoria was the one who leaked the insider info to Jack. Vikki will plan to get Ashley kicked out of Newman, but her plan will blow up. By the end of the episode, Victor will fire his daughter and let Ashley rule over his home.

"The Young and the Restless" airs on weekdays on CBS.