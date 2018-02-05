Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promo photo for 'The Young and the Restless'

This week on "The Young and the Restless," Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) struggles to hide her secret.

Spoilers for the week of Feb. 5 to 9 reveal that Chelsea will opt not to put out a press release. Her decision will cause some issues, as Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will want to send something out. Of course, Chelsea will want to stay in control of everything so that her secret does not come out.

J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will try to get a hold of the security footage to get to the bottom of the case. However, Chelsea will also slam that idea. She will attempt to convince Lauren and everyone else that searching for the perpetrator is not something they should do because it will only cause a media frenzy.

However, that will not stop Phyllis from doing her own investigating. She will become suspicious of Chelsea when she learns about the money hidden in the bathroom duct. Phyllis will confront Chelsea about it, but the latter will deny it altogether. But, Phyllis will not be alone. She will turn to Hilary (Mishael Morgan) for help, and they will both head to Nick (Joshua Morrow) to warn him. However, Nick will not believe them. Later, he will turn to Sharon (Sharon Case) for some advice.

Chelsea has more than one problem this week, though. When she goes back to the columbarium, she will find that the money has disappeared. After that, she will get an anonymous text alerting her that someone else knows the truth. It remains to be seen who the sender is, but it will surely stir things up.

The soap opera is setting up Egan's departure, which the actress herself confirmed on Twitter recently. While she did not reveal her reason for leaving, she did express her love and gratitude for everyone on "The Young and the Restless," as well as her fans.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.